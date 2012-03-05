Pictures: Philadelphia Flower Show 2012

With a theme based on the islands of Hawaii, this year's International Flower Show brings a taste of the tropics to Philadelphia. White sand, palm trees and hula dancers all have a role as the show, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, salutes "Hawaii: Islands of Aloha." Visitors to the show, which began Sunday and continues through March 11, can see a 25-foot waterfall, a beach wedding, floral volcanoes, surf shacks and traditional Hawaiian crops like pineapple and sugar cane. There's also a Flower Show app available for download on iTunes. The Philadelphia International Flower Show is at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 12th and Arch streets. General admission is $27 for adults and $15 for children when purchased in advance. Tickets at the box office are $30-$32 for adults and $17 for children. For details and hours, go to theflowershow.com
.