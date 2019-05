Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (L) stands for the American National Anthem alongside US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama prior to participating in a receiving line before a State Dinner at Rashtrapati Bhawan, the Presidential Palace, in New Delhi, India.

For the first time in history, a U.S. president sat in a place of honor to witness all of the grandeur that is India's Republic Day, which celebrates India's transformation from colony to independent nation and the adoption of its constitution in 1950.