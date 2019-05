A picture shows the footwear of the Obama family as they stand on the tarmac after disembarking from Air Force One at Aldergrove International Airport in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

President Barack Obama,Michelle Obama and their daughters Sasha and Malia disembark from Air Force One at Belfast International Airport in Northern Ireland, on June 17, 2013 as Barack Obama prepares to attend the G8 summit at the Lough Erne resort near Enniskillen.

Sasha and Malia Obama are joining their parents on a trip to Europe this week. President Obama is overseas for an itinerary that includes a stop in Ireland for the G8 Summit and a historic visit to Berlin. It's the president's first visit to Europe in more than two years.