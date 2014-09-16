Mid-Atlantic shopping destinations

Sure, it may be easy to get your fashion fix via online retailers, but a true shopping excursion requires one to actually get out and go someplace. And with fall's bonanza of merchandise continuing to arrive in stores, what better time to plan a day trip or weekend jaunt for a retail rendezvous? Baltimore is uniquely positioned within a few hours of several regional shopping destinations, including Philadelphia to the north, Virginia's 'burbs farther south, and places like Atlantic City nestled in between. What awaits the sartorially minded is a bevy of choices: upscale malls, chic boutiques, consignment shops, outlets with stores galore and then some. So comb through the racks, try it on for size, refuel with a latte, stroll the aisles, grab a bite, shop some more. Leave with your purchases in tow. Repeat as necessary. -- Donna M. Owens, For The Baltimore Sun