Kim Kardashian and Kanye West travel to Armenia

An Armenian company has given a plot of land to members of the celebrity Kardashian family, who are visiting the country their ancestors came from.

Khloe Kardashian on Friday posted on Facebook a photo of a certificate granting her, sister Kim and their families a plot of land in a housing subdivision outside the capital Yerevan.

The Kardashian sisters, along with Kim's husband Kanye West and their daughter North are in Armenia on a high-visibility visit ahead of this month's observation of the centennial of the mass killing of Armenians by Ottoman Turks.