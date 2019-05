An employee of Fukuro no Mise, which means Shop of Owls, in Tokyo, demonstrating the proper way to hold an owl. The cafe allows visitors to hold and interact with owls.

An owl perched on the arm of a visitor at Fukuro no Mise, which means Shop of Owls, in Tokyo. The cafe allows visitors to hold and interact with owls.

In Japan, cat cafes are just the start. You can hang out in rabbit cafes or have coffee in Tokyo with two goats. And you're not limited to domestic animals. You can also spend an hour at a cafe holding a great horned owl.