Pictures: Hirshhorn Museum wrapped in art
Artist Doug Aitken's new installation utilizes the Hirshhorn Museum in D.C. as his canvas. SONG/1 illuminates the entire facade of the Hirshhorn's iconic building, transforming it into "liquid architecture" and an urban soundscape. Using eleven high-definition video projectors, Aitken seamlessly blends imagery to envelop the Museum's exterior, creating a work that redefines cinematic space. The images appear daily from sunset to midnight through May 13.
