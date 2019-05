Senior curator Sumru Belger Krody discussing the imagery depicted in an Asian textile piece at the The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum in Washington.

This photo shows Converse All-Star sneakers embroidered with Native American beads, made in 2003, are on loan from the Indian Arts Research Center to The George Washington University Museum and Textile Museum in Washington.

Its the new home for Washington's 90-year-old Textile Museum and its collection of 19,000 artifacts, along with a new museum featuring maps and documents tracing the capital city's history.

Michelle Deal-Zimmerman