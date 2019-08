Forty costumes from Masterpiece Theater's "Downton Abbey" are on display at Delaware’s Winterthur Museum. Simply titled "The Costumes of Downton Abbey," the exhibit is the perfect pick-me-up for fans in withdrawal after the end of the PBS series' fourth season. Officials at the museum say the exhibit, which runs through Jan. 4, 2015, could turn out to be the most popular in history of the former du Pont family country estate.