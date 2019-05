Richard Drew / Associated Press

Jonathan Powley, who rents parked vehicles on Airbnb, sweeps out a 1995 Chevrolet conversion van, one of his offerings, in the Queens borough of New York. While parked vehicles make up only a fraction of the thousands of Airbnb listings in New York City, they provide an option for adventurous, budget-minded visitors seeking a place for far less than the $200-and-up most hotels charge.