Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Get right down to it, and Horseshoe is all about the slots. There are 2,500 of them (known officially as VLTs, or video lottery terminals), compared to a paltry 147 gaming and poker tables, and they dominate pretty much every angle of the building once you walk inside. Of course, you can play them (most accept paper only and pay out in vouchers that must be cashed in), which could end up costing you a lot of money -- unless you end up beating the house, which, as oddsmakers will tell you, is unlikely. But simply walking around and admiring the graphics that adorn them is free, and immensely satisfying. You can admire the artistry, be impressed by the bright lights, listen to the constant noise or marvel at the variety. You can even look for one that speaks to you directly -- perhaps because it celebrates your favorite TV show or movie (there are machines named for "Sex and the City," "True Blood," "The Godfather" and plenty of other titles), or maybe your girlfriend looks just like the heroine pictured atop the "Sky Rider" machine. In which case, lucky you.