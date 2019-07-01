20 single-tank road trips from Baltimore

LJLambertPhotography / West Virgina Division of Tourism
Distance from downtown: 354 miles
Drive time: 5 hours and 50 minutes
Adrenalin junkies huff it across West Virginia’s Allegheny Plateau to
Fayetteville, whose peaks ascend 3,000 feet, offering butt-kicking mountain biking, rock climbing and white-water rafting. Brave souls endeavor Bridge Walk, a 3,030-foot long catwalk across the New River Gorge Bridge (U.S. 19). In June, folks flock into town for the Mountain Music Festival; this year's lineup includes the Revivalists and Umphry's McGee. Downtown Fayetteville abounds with shops selling one-of-a-kind stuff: Studio B combines fine art with libations. The Historic Fayette Theater (115 South Court St.) stages music and theatrical events. Eateries with creative fare local-ingredients eateries, like The Station (312 N. Court St.), rule here. The lovely, circa-1902 Historic Harvey Morris B&B (201 Maple Ave.) is a two-minute walk from town.
Distance from downtown: 229 miles
Drive time: 3 hours and 50 minutes
Lively
Lexington, Va., home to Washington & Lee University and Virginia Military Institute, is rich with beauty, history, culture and a strong local food ethos. Located on the Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail, Lexington has superb craft breweries, including Devils Backbone (50 N. Wind Lane). For Civil War buffs, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson were rock stars here — many buildings bear their names. VMI offers a cadet-guided tour of The Jackson House (8 E. Washington St.), while Lee's tomb resides at Washington & Lee. Other Lexington history-makers — Native Americans, slaves, musicians, and politicians — are memorialized on pavers around town. Catch an outdoor play or concert at Lime Kiln Theater (607 Borden Road). Overnight accommodations at the Robert E. Lee Hotel (30 S. Main St.) have sumptuous bedding and Blue Ridge mountain views.
We know, you think you’ve been to every destination worth driving. But this year we bypassed the obvious for less trodden locales with different diversions and restful resorts. Our list includes beaches, mountains, rivers, historic villages, artsy towns and think-tank retreats. Now get packed, gas up and go!
By Stephanie Citron | For The Baltimore Sun