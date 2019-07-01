20 single-tank road trips from Baltimore

LJLambertPhotography / West Virgina Division of Tourism

Distance from downtown: 354 miles

Drive time: 5 hours and 50 minutes

Adrenalin junkies huff it across West Virginia’s Allegheny Plateau to Fayetteville, whose peaks ascend 3,000 feet, offering butt-kicking mountain biking, rock climbing and white-water rafting. Brave souls endeavor Bridge Walk, a 3,030-foot long catwalk across the New River Gorge Bridge (U.S. 19). In June, folks flock into town for the Mountain Music Festival; this year’s lineup includes the Revivalists and Umphry’s McGee. Downtown Fayetteville abounds with shops selling one-of-a-kind stuff: Studio B combines fine art with libations. The Historic Fayette Theater (115 South Court St.) stages music and theatrical events. Eateries with creative fare local-ingredients eateries, like The Station (312 N. Court St.), rule here. The lovely, circa-1902 Historic Harvey Morris B&B (201 Maple Ave.) is a two-minute walk from town.