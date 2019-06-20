10 of the East Coast's best small-town Fourth of July celebrations

We looked around the Land of The Free and found an array of July 4 destinations worthy of a journey. While countless towns host festive parades, those we recommend honor U.S. service members who made it their mission to protect our prized democracy. Many of our selected spots possess great Fourth of July legacies — Bristol, R.I.’s Independence Day celebration claims to be the oldest in the nation — while others offer traditions like costumed reenactors and naturalization ceremonies. And, of course, we found those that are family-friendly and just plain fun, pie eating contests, dog parades and concerts of American music, old and new. These festivities will make you wish July 4 came more than once a year.