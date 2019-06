10 of the East Coast's best small-town Fourth of July celebrations

Courtesy Colonial Williamsburg / HANDOUT

The celebration: An epic Independence Day destination, Colonial Williamsburg was where such founding fathers as George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Patrick Henry and George Mason established and instituted the principles and policies that led to the founding of the nation. On July 4, festivities begin in early morning and don’t cease until the pop of the last fireworks that evening. Have breakfast with Thomas and Martha Jefferson at Shields Tavern before walking to the Capitol for his reading of the Declaration of Independence. Throughout the day are special patriotic programs in the village’s interpretive venues, a militia muster, Colonial games at the market house, firing of muskets and cannons, a salute to the 13 original colonies and music by Williamsburg’s own Fife and Drums. In nearby Yorktown, the new American Revolution Museum at Yorktown (200 Water St., historyisfun.org/yorktown-victory-center/liberty-celebration ) salutes the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with military exercises, lectures, and an exhibit featuring a rare July 1776 broadside document with the signatures of the founding fathers. Watch the fireworks from the water, aboard the tall ship Alliance ( sailyorktown.com ). Stay at the Williamsburg Lodge (310 England St., colonialwilliamsburg.com/stay/williamsburg-lodge ), which also hosts a special Independence Day family bash including dinner, kids’ games and VIP seating for the fireworks (tickets required). Getting there: Williamsburg is 198-miles from Baltimore, about a three-and-a-half-hour drive. More info: colonialwilliamsburg.com/plan/calendar/july-4