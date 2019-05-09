10 best hotel rooms in the Baltimore region

Baltimore Sun

It’s OK if your companion wants to play "Great Balls of Fire" at midnight on the baby grand piano in the Four Seasons Baltimore’s Presidential Suite. It’s unlikely you'll disturb anyone, banging out tunes way up on the 17th floor. Anyway, the piano is in the dining room, on the opposite end of this 2,814-square-foot suite from the marble bathroom where you’re buried by warm bubbles in the soaking tub. Take your time; later you can nose around the custom-designed furnishings, original artwork and stone-clad fireplace, and hang out on the balcony overlooking those 180-degree harbor views. If you’re still not drowsy, put on a TV show on the Bose home theater system in the living room. When you finally snuggle under the down comforter in the king-size bed, you can summon sleep while the city glows beyond two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows.

Rates start at $14,000 per night. Harbor East. fourseasons.com/baltimore