Join the Orioles at Brews & O’s on June 10th! Don’t miss your chance and get tickets today.
Travel

10 best hotel rooms in the Baltimore region

Personal butlers. Spa baths. Sumptuous sheets. Expansive views. While the definition of the dreamiest hotel room is in the eye of the guest, we’ve scoured the Baltimore region to find extraordinary rooms that can enchant the most jaded traveler. 

Stephanie Citron, For The Baltimore Sun
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
81°