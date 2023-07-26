Biden to nominate former Maryland Gov. Martin O’Malley to head Social Security Administration

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he would nominate former Maryland governor and Baltimore mayor Martin O’Malley to head the Social Security Administration.

“As mayor of Baltimore and governor of Maryland, he adopted data and performance-driven technologies to tackle complex challenges facing the communities he served,” Biden said in a statement. He added that as governor, O’Malley “made government work more effectively across his administration and enhanced the way millions of people accessed critical services.”

O’Malley, 60, was twice elected mayor of Baltimore, and served two four-year terms as governor. He is also a former Baltimore City Council member, and worked as a prosecutor in the state’s attorney’s office in Baltimore.

He sought the Democratic nomination for president in 2016.

The Social Security’s headquarters is in Woodlawn. The agency has more than 60,000 employees nationwide, including about 12,000 in Maryland.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland said people who receive Social Security benefits should be “reassured” by Biden’s choice of O’Malley.

“Social Security is a critical insurance policy that tens of millions of working Americans pay into every year so that benefits can be there when they are older, disabled or leave young children after death. About 66 million Americans — 1 in 5 — receive some benefit from Social Security each year and they should be reassured with Martin O’Malley taking the helm of this agency,” Cardin said in a statement.

“I know Martin to be a dedicated public servant who understands the solemn promise of Social Security and how much it means to our seniors and disability or survivor beneficiaries,” said Cardin, who is a member of the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the SSA.

