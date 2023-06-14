Guinness Baltimore Blonde beer, previously brewed in Baltimore County, will be brewed in New York

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The owner of a shuttered Guinness brewery in Baltimore County had considered keeping production of the popular Baltimore Blonde in Maryland, but on Wednesday said the beer will be brewed in New York.

Diageo, the beverage company that owns Guinness, one of the beer market’s most recognizable names, had announced in April that its beer production plant in Relay will shut down this month. The plant, which closed Friday, is on the site of Guinness Open Gate Brewery, where a taproom, a 270-seat restaurant and a smaller innovation brewery — all of which employ about 100 people — will remain open.

Diageo, which also owns liquor brands such as Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Baileys and Smirnoff, said Wednesday that it selected FX Matt Brewing Co. in New York as its new supplier of Baltimore Blonde, with production to start in October. Diageo had received bids from four brewers, including one in Maryland that the company did not identify.

FX Matt is known for its Saranac beer line and its Utica Club lager, which it says was the first beer sold after Prohibition ended in 1933. FX Matt had said last month that it is acquiring Flying Dog Brewery, based in Frederick, and taking over Flying Dog beer production by August.

The Flying Dog announcement came amid continuing consolidation in the industry. Just over a week ago, Baltimore-based DuClaw Brewing Co. was bought by River Horse Brewing Co., based in Ewing, New Jersey, becoming the latest Maryland craft brewery to be acquired by an out-of-state brewery.

“After conducting a due diligence process, which also considered options to keep production of Baltimore Blonde in the state, the supplier that best met the business case and production timeline was FX Matt Brewing Company in New York,” a Diageo spokesperson said in an email Wednesday.

Diageo had said 97 workers will be laid off at the Baltimore County plant. The Diageo spokesperson said the company has enough Blonde in inventory to cover the market until production starts at the new supplier.

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery will continue to brew a variety of experimental beers in a 10-barrel innovation brewery on the ground floor of the visitor center.

The facility’s innovation brewing and hospitality operations “are not changing in any capacity — we are open and continue to welcome visitors to our taproom,” the Diageo spokesperson said.

The Relay plant had been Guinness’ first brewing operation in the United States since the 1950s. The facility on site of a former Seagram’s bottling plant was hailed as a key economic engine for the area.

Diageo opened Guinness Open Gate in August 2018, a $90 million project on a 62-acre property it had previously acquired and where it had used the longtime manufacturing plant for bottling and aging Captain Morgan rum products until 2015.

The property previously had been home to Maryland Distilling Co. after Prohibition, then was used to produce several brands over the decades, including Lord Calvert Whisky. Diageo acquired the site in 2001 as part of its purchase of Seagram. The company repurposed the site for the Guinness project.