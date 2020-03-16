Enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to award-winning Chef Brian Boston’s The Milton Inn

Chef Boston said “We have a reputation as a special occasion restaurant, and our guests appreciate our elevated level of food and service. However, the hospitality industry has changed, and people can lean towards a more casual lifestyle--but --they still want superior food and service. You have to evolve with the times. A few years ago, we launched a small plates menu which was designed so you can order several, experiment and enjoy, and it was a tremendous success. People love to dine alfresco, so I created The Veranda @TheMiltonInn which offers new snack and cocktail menus, and will feature live jazz under the stars.