Enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to award-winning Chef Brian Boston’s The Milton Inn

Enter this contest
More details about this contest
Located in Sparks Maryland just beyond Hunt Valley, The Milton Inn has been Baltimore County’s premier fine dining destination for over 73 years. The Inn showcases upscale, American fare, an impressive wine list, classic cocktails, and refined service in an elegant atmosphere. The key to the restaurant’s long success is Chef Boston’s masterful, culinary expertise, carefully crafted menus, and his ability to know just what his customers want.
Chef Boston said “We have a reputation as a special occasion restaurant, and our guests appreciate our elevated level of food and service. However, the hospitality industry has changed, and people can lean towards a more casual lifestyle--but --they still want superior food and service. You have to evolve with the times. A few years ago, we launched a small plates menu which was designed so you can order several, experiment and enjoy, and it was a tremendous success. People love to dine alfresco, so I created The Veranda @TheMiltonInn which offers new snack and cocktail menus, and will feature live jazz under the stars.
"Originally the outdoor patio, The Veranda has been transformed into an extension of the restaurant and offers its own, individual personality, energy and vibe in a comfortable, informal setting. The room is enclosed, heated, showcases a stone fireplace, and has a retractable roof for the warmer months.Formal and casual dining, large and small plates, live entertainment, and on and off-site catering, The Milton Inn does it all.
Chef Brian has been an integral part of the Baltimore food scene for 40 years. He created Baltimore County Restaurant Week and currently serves as Chairman of the Restaurant Association of Maryland. The Milton Inn is the only restaurant in Baltimore County to receive the prestigious DiRoNA award- North America’s highest restaurant award based on cuisine, service, and atmosphere as well as the prestigious 5-Star Diamond Award from the American Academy of Hospitality Services. Brian Boston’s kitchen produces cuisine that has been described by the Zagat Survey as “top-ranked Traditional American Cuisine” every year since 2002, and the Inn’s wine list is a perennial winner of the Wine Spectator’s "Award of Excellence.”
The Milton Inn
14833 York Road,
Sparks Glencoe, Maryland 21152
(410) 771-4366
The Veranda @TheMiltonInn
#themiltoninn