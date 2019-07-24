Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to the Amps and Ales Festival at Maryland Live Sept.

Quit adulting for the day and get back to your roots- Amps & Ales Festival will be at the Live! Casino & Hotel lot on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from 1:00pm-7:00pm for a day of beer, wine, and specialty cocktails plus games, rides, food trucks, live music, and artisan vendors. Start out the afternoon with Namasté and Rosé wine yoga class hosted by Lauren of YogaWorks Severna Park. Then frolic through our adult playground featuring a mechanical shark ride, surf board riding, grand slammer, human bowling, jousting, beer pong tables, corn hole, and more. When hunger calls, stop by our food truck line-up and nosh on the region’s best food trucks featuring homemade ice cream sandwiches to Mexican street corn and everything in between. Thirsty? No worries. Beer, wine, specialty cocktails and crushes as well as non-alcoholic beverages are available to quench any thirst. Shop handpicked artisan vendors and crafters while jamming to the tunes of Higher Hands, Jah Works, and a special guest DJ.