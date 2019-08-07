Enter for a chance to win a $100 Gift Certificate to Birroteca

Birroteca is THE destination for modern, rustic Italian cuisine.
Dishes are crafted using ingredients sourced from local ranchers, farmers and watermen, and guests enjoy communal dining service in a refined, casual setting. The bar program showcases than 60 craft beers with 24 on tap, a focused Italian wine list and a selection of unique craft cocktails prepared with artisan distilled spirits and house-made mixes. “The menu is that of a whip-smart Italian trattoria — think crispy polenta with eggplant ragout and celery leaves, bruschetta topped with prosciutto and arugula, or warm burrata and cherry tomatoes.
Executive Chef/Owner Robbin Haas, a onetime Food & Wine magazine "Best New Chef," is the mind behind the design of Birroteca's menu, which is remarkably simple--I liked what I saw, and tasted.”
The Baltimore Sun
TWO LOCATIONS
Baltimore
1520 Clipper Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211
Hours: Opens 5PM 443-708-1934
Bel Air
1226 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, MD 21014
Hours: Opens at 4 pm 443-981-3141