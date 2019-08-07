Advertisement

Aug 07, 2019 | 1:59 PM
| Any Maryland Birroteca Restaurant
Enter for a chance to win a $100 Gift Certificate to Birroteca
Two great locations
Birroteca is THE destination for modern, rustic Italian cuisine.

Dishes are crafted using ingredients sourced from local ranchers, farmers and watermen, and guests enjoy communal dining service in a refined, casual setting. The bar program showcases than 60 craft beers with 24 on tap, a focused Italian wine list and a selection of unique craft cocktails prepared with artisan distilled spirits and house-made mixes. “The menu is that of a whip-smart Italian trattoria — think crispy polenta with eggplant ragout and celery leaves, bruschetta topped with prosciutto and arugula, or warm burrata and cherry tomatoes.

Executive Chef/Owner Robbin Haas, a onetime Food & Wine magazine "Best New Chef," is the mind behind the design of Birroteca's menu, which is remarkably simple--I liked what I saw, and tasted.”

Baltimore

1520 Clipper Rd, Baltimore, MD 21211

Hours: Opens 5PM 443-708-1934

Bel Air

1226 Baltimore Pike, Bel Air, MD 21014

Hours: Opens at 4 pm 443-981-3141

