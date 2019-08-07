Enter for a chance to win a $100 Gift Certificate to Birroteca

Dishes are crafted using ingredients sourced from local ranchers, farmers and watermen, and guests enjoy communal dining service in a refined, casual setting. The bar program showcases than 60 craft beers with 24 on tap, a focused Italian wine list and a selection of unique craft cocktails prepared with artisan distilled spirits and house-made mixes. “The menu is that of a whip-smart Italian trattoria — think crispy polenta with eggplant ragout and celery leaves, bruschetta topped with prosciutto and arugula, or warm burrata and cherry tomatoes.