Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to time travel to the Maryland Renaissance Festival

Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to travel back in time at The Maryland Renaissance Festival August 24th through October 20th in Crownsville, Maryland

Join King Henry in Revel Grove, Oxfordshire, England

The year is 1529. King Henry VIII, accompanied by his sister Margaret, Queen dowager of Scotland, Anne Boleyn and the royal court visit the village of Revel Grove as part of their annual summer progress and the village's Harvest Festival.

Join us on one of our Special Event weekends!

American Sign Language Interpretation Days

Saturday, September 7th & Sunday, October 6th. On these days selected stage shows will be interpreted in ASL.

August 24th & 25th: Children's Weekend

Kids 15 and under, with an accompanying adult ticket purchased, are admitted free. Children under 15 do NOT need a ticket for August 24 & 25.

Monday, September 2nd: Seniors Day. All seniors 62+ are admitted free.

September 7th & 8th: Myth & Magic Weekend! A new special event weekend celebrating the folklore and legends of the British Isles. Be amazed by magical performances featuring sleight of hand and illusions.

September 14th & 15th: Celtic Celebration!

Celtic music galore.

September 21st & 22nd: Romance Weekend

August 24th through October 20th Saturdays and Sundays plus Labor Day

Rennfest.com

CONTEST RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. TO ENTER: Enter by logging on to www.SunInsider.com and then clicking ENTER CONTEST.ONLY ONE ENTRY PER PERSON AND PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Should any dispute arise concerning the identity of an entrant; the owner of the e-mail account from which entry was sent shall be deemed the entrant. Entrants must use their own name. E-mail entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. Entries are void if incomplete, not legible, or if they contain errors.

2. DEADLINE: Sweepstakes entries will be accepted starting on June 24, 2019, at 12 noon (ET), and all entries must be received by August 15, 2019 at noon (ET).

3. ELIGIBILITY: To enter, you must a) have been a registered member of Sun Insider by June 1, 2019 b) be 18 years of age or older and c) be a legal U.S. resident residing in Maryland, Pennsylvania or District of Columbia. Winner must provide proof of age, identity, and residency. Employees and immediate family members of Sponsor, (the "Sweepstakes Entities"), and of their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside Maryland.

4. SELECTION OF WINNERS: 100 winners will be randomly drawn from among the eligible entries on or about August 15, 2019. If a selected winner is ineligible, or if is unable to make contact with a selected winner within 48 hours of the first attempt to contact winner, the prize shall be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner selected by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries.

5. AWARDING & DELIVERY OF PRIZES: 100 winners will win tickets for two to The Maryland Renaissance Festival during the 2019 season beginning August 24, 2019 and running weekends and labor day through October 20, 2019 Winners are requested to arrive at 10am to assure admittance on the day of their choosing. Winners must take their certificates to the ticket windows to exchange for tickets of the day. Winners will be randomly drawn on or about August 15, 2019 at 5pm EST. Tickets will be mailed USPS on or about August 15, 2019.

7. INTERNET: If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. In the event this Sweepstakes is cancelled, the Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation. If such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension occurs, notification will be posted at the Sweepstakes website. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. No responsibility is assumed for: any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure; theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, software; failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any website; or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. All submissions become the property of the Sponsor.

9. OFFICIAL RULES/WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the rules or a list of Winners write to: Denisa Protani, Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Sun Insider, Circulation Marketing, 300 East Commerce St, Baltimore, MD no later than December 31, 2019.