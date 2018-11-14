Enter for a chance to ring in 2019 at The Lord Baltimore 90th Birthday !!!

Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to an Exclusive Sun Insider Advanced Screening

Help us to Ring in the New Year while Celebrating our 90th Birthday in our Historic and Elegant Calvert Ballroom! Guests will be supplied with noise makers and a bottle of French Sparkling Wine (bottle for couples and split for singles) as well as a glorious spread of delicious food including an oyster bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres.

We will be dancing the night away to a live swing band, Roman Force Band with Darden Purcell, while we drink holiday cocktails at a discounted price.

Then retire to your room for the night and wake up in 2019!

PRIZE: There will be one (1) Prizes("Prize") awarded. Prize winner ("Winner") will receive a One (1) night stay for Winner and one guest (1) guests ("Guest(s)") at the Lord Baltimore valid through December 31, 2018 . Prize will include a one (1) nights standard hotel accommodation (one room, double occupancy, room and tax and New Year's eve party tickets for two Approx. value:($ $265.35).

