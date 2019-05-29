8th Annual Kegs and Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 17, 2019.

Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to 8th Annual Kegs and Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival , August 17, 2019

This event draws large crowds to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds for a unique festival featuring craft beer and Maryland wine together. Guests sample over 80 exceptional Maryland wines and over 40 craft brews from across the United States.

In addition to carefully selected beer and wine, festval promoters are thrilled to announce that The Amish Outlaws will perform live on stage from 5 to 7pm! There is no "typical" Amish Outlaws show, but the average crowd can expect to see men in full Amish garb releasing all of their pent up energy with an infectious joy. With a set that is always evolving as the Brothers discover more and more music and culture, The Amish Outlaws constantly surprise the audience and keep them guessing as to what they could possibly play next, from Johnny Cash to Jay Z, Lady Gaga to Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, Pitbull to Elvis Presley, Luke Bryan to Dropkick Murphys. Amish Outlaw gigs are less performances than they are initiations into the life of an Amish Outlaw and parties celebrating the Brothers' newfound freedom.

Event tickets include a souvenir glass, unlimited samples of featured beer and wine, and entertainment all day. Food and full glasses of beer and wine are available for purchase. Tickets for the VIP Experience are $125 and include reserved parking, separate entrance, private tent with seating, souvenir glass, lunch catered by Mission BBQ, private air-conditioned bathrooms, and unlimited beer, wine, sodas and water!

Buy tickets in advance at www.KegsandCorksFest.com and you can enter the gates at noon instead of 1:00 pm (an extra hour of sampling!). Regular admission at the gate (enter at 1:00 pm) is $45. Special pricing is available for military, groups of 10 or more, designated drivers, and ages 13-20. Kids 12 and under are free.

CONTEST RULES:

DEADLINE: Sweepstakes entries will be accepted starting on May 29, 2019, at 12 noon (ET), and all entries must be received by August 1, 2019 at noon (ET).

ELIGIBILITY: To enter, you must a) have been a registered member of Sun Insider by May 1, 2019 b) be 18 years of age or older and c) be a legal U.S. resident residing in Maryland, Pennsylvania or District of Columbia.

SELECTION OF WINNERS:10 winners will be randomly drawn from among the eligible entries on or about August 1, 2019.

10 winners will win tickets for two to the Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival August 17, 2019 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. Winners will be randomly drawn on or about August 1, 2019 at 5pm EST.

