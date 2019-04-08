Judas Priest at The Anthem on May 12th with guest Uriah Heap

Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to Judas Priest Live with guest Uriah Heep, May 12th at The Anthem in Washington, DC

There are few heavy metal bands that have managed to scale the heights that Judas Priest have during their nearly 50-year career. Their presence and influence remains at an all¬-time high as evidenced by 2018's 'Firepower' being the highest ¬charting album of their career, a 2010 Grammy Award win for 'Best Metal Performance', plus being a 2006 VH1 Rock Honors recipient and a 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nomination.Judas Priest originally formed in 1969 in Birmingham, England (an area that many feel birthed heavy metal). Rob Halford, Glenn Tipton, K.K. Downing and Ian Hill would be the nucleus of musicians (along with several different drummers over the years) that would go on to change the face of heavy metal. After a 'feeling out' period of a couple of albums, 1974's 'Rocka Rolla' and 1976's 'Sad Wings of Destiny' this line¬-up truly hit their stride. The result was a quartet of albums that separated Priest from the rest of the hard rock pack ¬- 1977's 'Sin After Sin', 1978's 'Stained Class' and 'Hell Bent for Leather', and 1979's 'Unleashed in the East', which spawned such metal anthems as 'Sinner', 'Diamonds and Rust', 'Hell Bent for Leather', and 'The Green Manalishi (With the Two-Pronged Crown)'. Also, Priest were one of the first metal bands to exclusively wear leather and studs – a look that began during this era and would eventually be embraced by metal heads throughout the world.It could be said that Priest simply owned the '80s as they were second to none as far as pure metal goes, releasing such all-¬time classic albums as 1980's 'British Steel', 1981's 'Point of Entry', 1982's 'Screaming for Vengeance', and 1984's 'Defenders of the Faith'. Once more, these titles spawned countless enduring metal anthems including 'Breaking the Law', 'Living After Midnight', 'Heading Out to the Highway', and 'You've Got Another Thing Coming'. The '80s were also a decade where Priest became a global arena headliner, offering show¬-stopping sets at some of the world's biggest festivals, including the first¬-ever Monsters of Rock Festival at Donington Park (1980) in the United Kingdom, the US Festival (1983) in the United States and Live Aid (1985) in the United States.The remainder of the '80s saw Priest embrace more melodic hard rock sounds on 1986's 'Turbo' and 1988's 'Ram it Down' (in addition to their second live set, 1987's 'Priest...Live!') before releasing arguably the heaviest release of their entire career, 1990's 'Painkiller' (which saw the arrival of Scott Travis on drums). Judas Priest were special guests on the 2004 Ozzfest, appearing alongside Black Sabbath, before issuing 'Angel of Retribution' a year later.2008 saw the release of the double disc concept album, 'Nostradamus', which peaked at #11 on the Billboard 200, and a year later 'A Touch of Evil: Live' was issued (which led to the group's aforementioned Grammy Award win due to a killer rendition of the classic, 'Dissident Aggressor').In 2009, Priest began a celebration of the 30-year anniversary of the release of their classic 'British Steel' album, which included a tour that saw the group perform the album in its entirety, and was followed up by an expanded double disc version of 'British Steel' in 2010, plus a DVD of their live show.By 2011, Downing announced that he was exiting the band. With a still ¬burning desire to continue flying the flag of metal, Judas Priest decided to continue on, by enlisting newcomer Richie Faulkner on guitar. The move seemed to have reinvigorated the band, as evidenced by a show¬-stealing performance on the 'American Idol' TV program, that also served as Faulkner's debut performance with the band (also in 2011, as was the release of a new compilation 'The Chosen Few', which included Priest classics selected by some of metal's biggest names) and the 'Epitaph' concert DVD in 2013. Priest’s next studio effort would arrive in 2014, ‘Redeemer of Souls’, which scaled the U.S. charts to #6, and was supported by another strong tour.In 2017, Priest received a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the following year, issuing their latest studio album, Firepower. Co-produced by Tom Allom and Andy Sneap, the 14-track album has become one of the most successful of the band’s entire career - landing in the top-5 of 17 countries (including their highest chart placement ever in the U.S., at #5), and scoring their highest charting commercial rock radio single in decades with “Lightning Strike.” After wrapping up a highly successful winter/spring tour of North America in 2018, Judas Priest then proceeded to rock across North America with some true heavy metal Firepower in the summer and fall - on tour with fellow rock legends Deep Purple. And Priest continues to go from strength to strength, including tour dates throughout the world for the remainder of 2018 and well into 2019, plus Euro dates with metal’s prince of darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.

CONTEST RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. TO ENTER: Enter by logging on to www.SunInsider.com and then clicking ENTER CONTEST.ONLY ONE ENTRY PER PERSON AND PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Should any dispute arise concerning the identity of an entrant; the owner of the e-mail account from which entry was sent shall be deemed the entrant. Entrants must use their own name. E-mail entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. Entries are void if incomplete, not legible, or if they contain errors.

2. DEADLINE: Sweepstakes entries will be accepted starting on April 8, 2019 at 12 noon (ET), and all entries must be received by April 28, 2019 at noon (ET).

3. ELIGIBILITY: To enter, you must a) have been a registered member of Sun Insider by April 1, 2019 b) be 18 years of age or older and c) be a legal U.S. resident residing in Maryland. Winner must provide proof of age, identity, and residency. Employees and immediate family members of Sponsor, (the "Sweepstakes Entities"), and of their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside Maryland.

4. SELECTION OF WINNERS: 10 winners will be pulled randomly from those entering on or about April l29, 2019. If a selected winner is ineligible, or if is unable to make contact with a selected winner within 48 hours of the first attempt to contact winner, the prize shall be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner selected by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries.

5. AWARDING & DELIVERY OF PRIZES: 10 winners will be pulled at random on or about April 29, 2019 and receive tickets for two Judas Priest , May 12th at the Anthem 901 Wharf St SWWashington, DC, 20024 (Value:175.00) Winners will be notified by email and tickets mailed USPO on or about April 29, 2019.. Prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable and not redeemable for cash, credit or merchandise. No prize elements other than those listed in these Official Rules will be awarded. No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. All additional costs are the responsibility of the winner. Sponsor is not responsible for loss, damage or delay in delivery for any reason. All decisions regarding interpretation of these Official Rules and administration of the Sweepstakes made by the Sponsor are final and binding. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY: a. Use of winner's name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Sponsor, and its agents and licensees, to use the entrant's name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes. b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she may be required to sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize may be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within the stated timeframe set forth by Sponsor, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release the Sweepstakes Entities, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the Sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the Sweepstakes prize. d. Governing Law: This Sweepstakes shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Maryland law, excluding choice of law provisions.

7. INTERNET: If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. In the event this Sweepstakes is cancelled, the Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation. If such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension occurs, notification will be posted at the Sweepstakes website. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. No responsibility is assumed for: any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure; theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, software; failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any website; or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. All submissions become the property of the Sponsor.

9. OFFICIAL RULES/WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the rules or a list of Winners write to: Denisa Protani, Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Sun Insider, Circulation Marketing, 501 N. Calvert, Baltimore, MD 21278 no later than December 31, 2019