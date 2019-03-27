Enter for a chance to win GLASS on 4K, 4K Ultru HD, BLU-RAY™, DVD

Enter for a chance to win GLASS on 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY™, DVD AND ON DEMAND Available in stores APRIL 16, 2019

The thrilling culmination to the trilogy that started with Unbreakable and Split, stars James McAvoy (Split, Atonement), Samuel L. Jackson (Hitman’s Bodyguard, Avengers Franchise), Bruce Willis (Unbreakable, Die Hard), Sarah Paulson (Ocean’s Eight, “American Horror Story”) and Anya-Taylor Joy (Split, The Witch). Go inside the mind of master of suspense M. Night Shyamalan to uncover the connections and references that bring the three films together in one universe. Experience more than sixty minutes of never-before-seen features elaborating on his process and artistic vision including an in-depth look at the making of the film, deep insights on the characters, a never-before-seen alternate opening, and deleted scenes.

BONUS FEATURES EXCLUSIVE TO 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAYTM & DIGITAL

The Collection of Main Characters - A look at all the main players and how they fit in the universe created by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. David Dunn Elijah Price Kevin Wendell Crumb The Rest of the Family

- A look at all the main players and how they fit in the universe created by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. Bringing the Team Back Togethe r - M. Night Shyamalan is famous for working with many of the same crew from film to film. In this piece, cast and crew share personal stories of why Shyamalan's productions feel like seeing family again.

r - M. Night Shyamalan is famous for working with many of the same crew from film to film. In this piece, cast and crew share personal stories of why Shyamalan's productions feel like seeing family again. David Dunn vs. The Beast - An in-depth look at the animalistic face-off between David Dunn and The Beast

- An in-depth look at the animalistic face-off between David Dunn and The Beast Glass Decoded - M. Night Shyamalan unveils some secrets of continuity and style from across the Glass trilogy

- M. Night Shyamalan unveils some secrets of continuity and style from across the trilogy Breaking Glass: The Stunts - The superhuman strength of The Beast is best illustrated in the stunts. Take a behind the scenes look into the very effective methods of executing stunts in the film.

- The superhuman strength of The Beast is best illustrated in the stunts. Take a behind the scenes look into the very effective methods of executing stunts in the film. Connecting the Glass Universe - Explore M. Night Shyamalan's stylistic approach to the Glass trilogy and the unconventional concept of a comic book movie grounded in reality.

- Explore M. Night Shyamalan's stylistic approach to the trilogy and the unconventional concept of a comic book movie grounded in reality. M. Night Shyamalan: Behind the Lens - Cast and crew discuss Shyamalan's dedicated and meticulous approach to storytelling.

- Cast and crew discuss Shyamalan's dedicated and meticulous approach to storytelling. The Sound of Glass - Composer West Dylan Thordson elaborates on his use of string instruments to create tension, and explains why recording the score on-location enhanced the tone of Glass .

- Composer West Dylan Thordson elaborates on his use of string instruments to create tension, and explains why recording the score on-location enhanced the tone of . Enhancing the Spectacle - The VFX team provides details on the rewarding task of using CGI as an effective tool to intensify the narrative of Glass.

The VFX team provides details on the rewarding task of using CGI as an effective tool to intensify the narrative of Glass. Raven Hill Memorial - Roam the long corridors of Raven Hill Memorial Hospital and see why the cast and crew describe the eerie location as its own character in the film.

- Roam the long corridors of Raven Hill Memorial Hospital and see why the cast and crew describe the eerie location as its own character in the film. Night Vision - A look at the early stages of Glass by examining the storyboards and their remarkable similarity to the final shots in the film.

- A look at the early stages of Glass by examining the storyboards and their remarkable similarity to the final shots in the film. A Conversation with James McAvoy and M. Night Shyamalan - Star James McAvoy and Producer/Writer/Director M. Night Shyamalan discuss the importance of originality when creating a film in this genre.

The film will be available on 4K Ultra HD in a combo pack which includes 4K Ultra HD Blu-rayTM, Blu-rayTM and Digital. The 4K Ultra HD disc will include the same bonus features as the Blu-rayTM version, all in stunning 4K resolution.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience. Blu-ray TM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound. Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

