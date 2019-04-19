Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to Evanescence May 15th at The Anthem

Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to Evanescence at The Anthem on May 15th

Evanescence is an American rock band founded in Little Rock, Arkansas, in 1995 by singer and pianist Amy Lee and guitarist Ben Moody. After recording independent albums, the band released their first full-length album, Fallen, on Wind-up Records in 2003. Check out their unique sound at www.Evanescence.com

CONTEST RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. TO ENTER: Enter by logging on to www.SunInsider.com and then clicking ENTER CONTEST.ONLY ONE ENTRY PER PERSON AND PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Should any dispute arise concerning the identity of an entrant; the owner of the e-mail account from which entry was sent shall be deemed the entrant. Entrants must use their own name. E-mail entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. Entries are void if incomplete, not legible, or if they contain errors.

2. DEADLINE: Sweepstakes entries will be accepted starting on April 19, 2019 at 12 noon (ET), and all entries must be received by May 5, 2019 at noon (EST).

3. ELIGIBILITY: To enter, you must a) have been a registered member of Sun Insider by April 1, 2019 b) be 18 years of age or older and c) be a legal U.S. resident residing in Maryland. Winner must provide proof of age, identity, and residency. Employees and immediate family members of Sponsor, (the "Sweepstakes Entities"), and of their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside Maryland.

4. SELECTION OF WINNERS: 10 winners will be pulled randomly from those entering on or about May 5, 2019. If a selected winner is ineligible, or if is unable to make contact with a selected winner within 48 hours of the first attempt to contact winner, the prize shall be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner selected by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries.

5. AWARDING & DELIVERY OF PRIZES: 10 winners will be pulled at random on or about May 15, 2019 and receive tickets for two Evanescence , May 15, 2019 at the Anthem 901 Wharf St SW Washington, DC, 20024 (Value:175.00) Winners will be notified by email and tickets mailed USPS on or about May 5, 2019.. Prizes are non-transferable, non-negotiable and not redeemable for cash, credit or merchandise. No prize elements other than those listed in these Official Rules will be awarded. No substitute prizes are available; however, Sponsor may, at its discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. All additional costs are the responsibility of the winner. Sponsor is not responsible for loss, damage or delay in delivery for any reason. All decisions regarding interpretation of these Official Rules and administration of the Sweepstakes made by the Sponsor are final and binding. All properly claimed prizes will be awarded, but in no event will Sponsor award more prizes than are provided for in these Official Rules.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY: a. Use of winner's name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Sponsor, and its agents and licensees, to use the entrant's name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for broadcast and promotional purposes in connection with the Sweepstakes. b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she may be required to sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize may be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within the stated timeframe set forth by Sponsor, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release the Sweepstakes Entities, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the Sweepstakes or their receipt or use of the Sweepstakes prize. d. Governing Law: This Sweepstakes shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Maryland law, excluding choice of law provisions.

7. INTERNET: If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. In the event this Sweepstakes is cancelled, the Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation. If such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension occurs, notification will be posted at the Sweepstakes website. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. No responsibility is assumed for: any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure; theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, software; failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any website; or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. All submissions become the property of the Sponsor.

9. OFFICIAL RULES/WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the rules or a list of Winners write to: Denisa Protani, Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Sun Insider, Circulation Marketing, 501 N. Calvert, Baltimore, MD 21278 no later than December 31, 2019