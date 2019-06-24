Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to MOE. and Blues Traveler at the MECU Pavilion at Pier 6, July 13th

Enter for a chance to win tickets for two MOE. and the Blues Traveler

Preeminent progressive rock band moe. and legendary platinum-selling band Blues Traveler will be hitting the road together across North America on the All Roads Runaround Tour presented by SiriusXM JamON. The summer run will showcase one set from each band plus a very special collaborative set each night. Special guest G. Love will join as support.

CONTEST RULES:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. TO ENTER: Enter by logging on to www.SunInsider.com and then clicking ENTER CONTEST.ONLY ONE ENTRY PER PERSON AND PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Should any dispute arise concerning the identity of an entrant; the owner of the e-mail account from which entry was sent shall be deemed the entrant. Entrants must use their own name. E-mail entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical difficulties or inability to transmit Internet entries. Entries are void if incomplete, not legible, or if they contain errors.

2. DEADLINE: Sweepstakes entries will be accepted starting on June 1, 2019, at 12 noon (ET), and all entries must be received by July 1, 2019 at noon (ET).

3. ELIGIBILITY: To enter, you must a) have been a registered member of Sun Insider by June 1, 2019 b) be 18 years of age or older and c) be a legal U.S. resident residing in Maryland, Pennsylvania or District of Columbia. Winner must provide proof of age, identity, and residency. Employees and immediate family members of Sponsor, (the "Sweepstakes Entities"), and of their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates and advertising agencies are not eligible to win. This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside Maryland.

4. SELECTION OF WINNERS:10 winners will be randomly drawn from among the eligible entries on or about July 1, 2019. If a selected winner is ineligible, or if is unable to make contact with a selected winner within 48 hours of the first attempt to contact winner, the prize shall be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner selected by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries.

5. AWARDING & DELIVERY OF PRIZES: 10 winner s will win tickets for two to Moe and the Blues Traveler, July 13, 2019, T MECU Pavilion Pier 6, Baltimore, MD . Winners will be randomly drawn on or about July 1, 2019. Tickets will be mailed USPS on or about July 4, 2919

7. INTERNET: If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of this Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. In the event this Sweepstakes is cancelled, the Sponsor will conduct a random drawing to award prizes from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received prior to the time of the action or event warranting such cancellation. If such cancellation, termination, modification, or suspension occurs, notification will be posted at the Sweepstakes website. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant repeatedly shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. No responsibility is assumed for: any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure; theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries; any problems or technical malfunctions of any telephone network or lines, computer online systems, servers, or providers, computer equipment, software, software; failure of any e-mail or electronic entry to be received on account of technical problems or traffic congestion on the internet or at any website; or any combination thereof, including any injury or damage to entrant's or any other person's computer related to or resulting from participation in or downloading any materials from this Sweepstakes. All submissions become the property of the Sponsor.

9. OFFICIAL RULES/WINNERS LIST: For a copy of the rules or a list of Winners write to: Denisa Protani, Manager of Corporate Partnerships and Sun Insider, Circulation Marketing, 300 East Commerce St, Baltimore, MD no later than December 31, 2019.