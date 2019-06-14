Enter for a chance to win tickets for two to your choice of location on Alaska Airlines!

Alaska Airlines is a major American airline headquartered in SeaTac, Washington, within the Seattle metropolitan area of the state of Washington. It is the fifth-largest airline in the United States when measured by fleet size, scheduled passengers carried, and number of destinations served

Alaskaair.com

CONTEST RULES:

SPONSOR

Sponsor is Baltimore Sun Insider, 300 E. Cromwell Street, Baltimore, MD 21230.

By participating, Entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Official Sweepstakes Rules (“Rules”) and the Terms and Conditions (“Terms”) set forth below, which are final and binding in all matters relating to the Sweepstakes. Winning a prize is contingent upon fulfilling all requirements set forth herein. Sponsor reserves the right to interpret and apply these Rules and Terms in its sole discretion, and to modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time.

NO PURCHASE IS NECESARY; A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

WHO MAY ENTER

The Sweepstakes is open only to U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, their affiliates and subsidiaries, and their immediate family members (spouse, parent, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they live) or persons living in the same households of such individuals, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win a prize. THE SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID OUTSIDE OF THE UNITED STATES, AND WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

HOW TO ENTER

Sweepstakes Period: The Sweepstakes Period starts June 14, 2019, 2019 at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Standard time (EST) and ends July 30, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Sponsor controls the official time-keeping device for the Sweepstakes. (“Sweepstakes Post”) inviting entry into the Sweepstakes at the start of the “Sweepstakes Period”, in accordance with the schedule below. To enter the Sweepstakes, registered Sun Insiders may enter at SunInsider.com. Non-members May enter by sending a post card with Name, address, phone, email post marked no later than July 30, 2019 at 5pm EST, to Denisa Protani, The Baltimore Sun, 300 East Cromwell Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

Limit one entry per person, per Entry Period. You may not enter multiple times using multiple Baltimore Sun Insider accounts. No robotic, programmed, script, macro or other automated entries (collectively “automated entries”). Automated entries, or multiple entries by the same person/Instagram account, will be disqualified. Any questions, comments or complaints regarding this Sweepstakes shall be directed to Sponsor and not to Alaska Airlines. By entering you agree to these Official Rules.

The Sponsor is not responsible for late, misdirected, or delayed entries. No mechanical reproductions or facsimiles of entries allowed. All entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

CONTEST PRIZES

Prizes:

If you are randomly selected as the winner during the Entry Period, you will win air travel for two (2) to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies. The travel period is for one year. ASRV $1040.00.

DRAWING AND NOTIFICATION

Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all Entries received during the sweepstakes period. The drawings will be held on or around 5pm, July 30, 2019 (EST) by the Sponsor or a party acting on its behalf, whose decisions are final and binding in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. The Winner will be notified by phone and email will be required to respond via email with their contact information within twenty-hour (24) hours of such notification or the prize will be forfeited. No liability is assumed for any Winner notification that is lost, intercepted or not received by a potential Winner for any reason.

Odds of winning the drawing will depend on the total number of eligible Entries received during the sweepstakes period.

No prize transfer, assignment or substitution by Winner permitted. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any prize in the case of unavailability, in which case an Alaska Airlines gift certificate of equivalent value will be awarded.

OTHER TERMS AND CONDTIONS

Each Winner acknowledges and agrees that the Winner’s and guest’s names, voices, and likenesses, may be published by Sponsor and its designees, licensees or affiliates, which will not be required to pay any additional consideration or seek any additional approval from Winner or guest in connection with such use.

Certain restrictions may apply.

Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual deemed to be (a) tampering or attempting to Website; or (b) acting in violation of these Rules or in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE ANY WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES OR OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR THE ATTEMPT TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Travel restrictions: valid only on flights served by Alaska Airlines flights numbered (1-999, 2000-2999) and/or Sky West Airlines flights (3340-3499). Invalid for travel November 23 – December 2, 2019 and December 17, 2019 – January 2, 2020. Mileage plan miles cannot be earned or credited. First class paid upgrades or mileage plan upgrades are allowed. Standard luggage fees apply. See checked baggage policy and flight schedule at alaskaair.com for more details. Once ticketed, fare rules apply regarding changes to itinerary.

RELEASE AND LIMITATIONS OF LIABILITY. By participating in the Sweepstakes, Entrants agree to release and hold harmless Alaska Airlines, Inc., its respective officers, directors, employees, agents, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, sales representatives, advertising and promotional agencies from any causes of action arising out of participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use of any Prize, including, but not limited to: (a) any technical errors that may prevent an Entrant from submitting an entry; (b) unauthorized human intervention in the Sweepstakes; (c) printing errors; (d) lost, late, postage-due, misdirected, or undeliverable mail; (e) errors, technical or otherwise, in the administration of the Sweepstakes or the processing of entries; or (f) injury, death, or damages (including punitive, consequential, direct or indirect) to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in Released Parties assume no responsibility for any error, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, delay in operation or transmission, communications line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized access to, or alteration of, entries.

Notification. Winners' names will be available upon request. Send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Baltimore Sun Insider, 300 E. Cromwell Street, Baltimore, MD 21230

Notice to individuals; removal from mailing list. Any individual (or other duly authorized person) may elect to exclude the name and address of that individual from all lists used by Sponsor related to the Sweepstakes. To elect to omit all such lists, submit a removal request in writing to: Baltimore Sun Insider, 300 E. Cromwell Street, Baltimore, MD 21230. This notification system may be used to prohibit mailing of all Sweepstakes by Sponsor to such individual.

Dispute Resolution. Except where prohibited, you agree that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the Sweepstakes or any Prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Washington. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Rules, your rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of Sponsor in connection with the Sweepstakes, shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of Washington without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Washington or any other jurisdiction), which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Washington.