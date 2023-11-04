2023 Big Ten football: Penn State Nittany Lions at Maryland Terrapins | PHOTOS

2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) hauls down a touchdown reception between Maryland Terrapins linebacker Donnell Brown (19) tight end Corey Dyches (2) and defensive back Ja'Quan Sheppard during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Terrapins head football coach Michael Locksley calls for a timeout against the Penn State Nittany Lions during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) makes a completion against the Penn State Nittany Lions during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15)) sees room in the secondary as safety Mehki Flowers (10) blocks and Maryland Terrapins linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (11) pursues on a keeper that led to a touchdown during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Terrapins defensive back Ja'Quan Sheppard (3) covers Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Dante Cephas, who eyeballs a pass into his hands for a touchdown reception during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Terrapins punter Colton Spangler (99) kicks the ball away in time as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Keaton Ellis (2) attempts to block during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Terrapins fans rise for the kickoff against the Penn State Nittany Lions during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Terrapins head football coach Michael Locksley watches play against the Penn State Nittany Lions during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Terrapins punter Colton Spangler (99) gets hit by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Keaton Ellis (2) for an infraction, allowing Maryland to keep possession which lead to a touchdown during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) passes against the Penn State Nittany Lions during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
2023 Big 10 Penn State at Maryland Terrapins Maryland Terrapins running back Roman Hemby (24) gets lifted by offensive lineman Gottlieb Ayedze (72) as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Jaylen Reed (1) looks on following Hemby's touchdown during a Big 10 college football matchup in College Park Saturday Nov. 4, 2023.
Originally Published: Nov 04, 2023 at 6:13 pm