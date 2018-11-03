Maryland players come to defense of punter Wade Lees after altercation

Maryland punter Wade Lees was in uniform Saturday and getting ready to play against Michigan State. His backup, Matt Barber, was not with the Terps at Maryland Stadium.

Four days after the two punters scuffled following a practice, the accounts of their altercation are now in the hands of the Office of Student Conduct.

On Thursday, Lees denied the fight had anything to do with different views the two had over former coach DJ Durkin, who was fired Wednesday night.

Lees, a 30-year-old Australian who is the second-oldest player in Football Bowl Subdivision, said on Twitter Thursday that Barber’s account was “far from the truth.”

“There are many inaccuracies in the way he portrays that day,” Lees wrote. “I have never tried to force my opinions on someone else. I have over 100 teammates that can back me on that.”

Many of Lees’ teammates did just that, taking to social media themselves.

“All 100+ players are behind this man. He was standing up for younger teammates who were being ridiculed and bad mouthed. Do not always believe what you see on Social Media. The truth always wins. #FakeNews,” junior running back Jake Funk tweeted.

“This piece of fabrication is an absolute joke and mockery of our team! Not gonna affect us moving forward in any way,” graduate linebacker Tre Watson tweeted.

On Wednesday, Barber told reporters Lees punched him repeatedly in the face as some of their teammates were pulling him away.

Speaking to reporters at the Baltimore office of attorney Billy Murphy, who also represents the family of Jordan McNair, Barber had a black eye and stitches. His right arm was in a sling.

An athletic department spokeswoman said the school has reached out to Barber to get his side of the story, but was not sure whether he had been in touch with the Office of Student Conduct.

