Son of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin commits to Maryland football

Last year, the son of a Ravens legend transferred to Maryland to play football. On Tuesday, the son of a Pittsburgh Steelers fixture pledged to join him in College Park.

Three-star wide receiver recruit Dino Tomlin, the oldest of coach Mike Tomlin’s two sons and a standout senior at Pittsburgh’s Shady Side Academy, announced on Twitter that he had committed to the Terps. He’s set to overlap for at least two years with Rayshad Lewis, the son of Ray Lewis and a sophomore cornerback who started his career at Utah State.

Dino Tomlin, whose given name is also Michael and whose uncle Ed played football at Maryland, received an offer at the end of August and visited for the Terps' 42-13 win over Minnesota in September. He also had offers from Pittsburgh and several Ivy League schools.

Tomlin had 30 catches for 714 yards and nine touchdowns last season, plus a kickoff return for a touchdown and two interceptions on defense. He’s also the defending Class 2A state champion in the 300-meter hurdles and his school’s student council president.

It’s been a noteworthy fall for the recruitment of AFC North coaches’ children. In late September, Ravens coach John Harbaugh announced that his daughter, Alison, a junior at Bryn Mawr, had committed to play women’s lacrosse at Notre Dame.

