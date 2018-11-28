Seahawks' Quinton Jefferson (Maryland) to honor Jordan McNair with custom cleats

The NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” initiative will give Quinton Jefferson the chance to honor someone he never met Sunday.

The former Terps and current Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman will wear custom shoes that, on one side, feature the Calvert coat of arms displayed on the Maryland state flag and the letters “JMF” — Jordan McNair Foundation.

Jefferson told the Seahawks’ team website that he never met McNair, a redshirt freshman offensive lineman who died in June of complications from heatstroke after an offseason conditioning workout. But, Jefferson said, “He’s a Terp, so that’s family.”

The former McDonogh star’s parents founded the nonprofit foundation in June to promote awareness of heat-related illnesses, improve player safety and reduce heatstroke incidents among student-athletes.

Jefferson played 38 games for the Terps from 2012 to 2015, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention as a redshirt junior before turning pro. Martin McNair, Jordan’s father, told Seattle’s team website that his family was “extremely proud and grateful” that Jefferson would “step up and honor Jordan’s name like that.”

“It’s been tough,” Martin McNair said. “This first Thanksgiving without Jordan, it was an extremely somber week. We know we have more of those ahead of us, but he’s way more known now than he would have been on somebody’s offensive line, so we want to use that to save some lives in his honor.”

