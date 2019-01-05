Maryland uses big first-half run after another early deficit to roll over Rutgers, 77-63

Nearly eight minutes into Saturday’s game at the Rutgers Athletic Center, Maryland was down by six points after scoring just three points in a stretch of a dozen possessions.

Both sophomore center Bruno Fernando and junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. were on the bench, having been pulled by coach Mark Turgeon. It looked like another long afternoon on the road for the Terps.

By halftime, it was a blowout — for Maryland, which went on to claim a 77-63 road victory over the Scarlet Knights.

The Terps used balanced scoring and some pesky defense to finish the first half on a 33-6 run — including 16 straight points in one stretch — to build a 21-point halftime lead.

Coming off Wednesday’s down-to-the-wire home win over No. 24 Nebraska, Maryland (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to three. The Terps return to the court Tuesday, again on the road at Minnesota.

The 21-point halftime lead was the largest for the Terps in a Big Ten game, one point more than its 40-20 lead at Northwestern in 2015-16. Until the Scarlet Knights (7-6, 0-3) cut into what was a 27-point lead, Maryland threatened to win by its largest margin of victory in a Big Ten road game. The 20-point win at Rutgers two years ago remains the largest margin on the road.

After Maryland scored on its first two possessions to take a quick 4-0 lead, Rutgers scored 13 of the game’s next 16 points to get its sold-out crowd — not to mention Turgeon — fired up.

Instead of panicking in a loud road environment, the young Terps played with precision. Trailing 15-12, Maryland scored on eight straight possessions to quiet the raucous crowd and quell any thoughts of the Scarlet Knights winning their first Big Ten game of the season.

Freshman forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph), who scored the last seven points in his team’s 74-72 win over the Cornhuskers, led the Terps with 16 points. Cowan finish with 15 and freshman guards Serrel Smith Jr. and Eric Ayala each added 11.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Given the way his team played on the road last season in the Big Ten, winning just its first and last game — and the fact that it lost at Purdue in December — Turgeon was a bit concerned going into Saturday’s game. That Rutgers had recently lost a close game at Seton Hall and had been off since Dec. 29 added to his worries. Winning in a rout, a rarity for the Terps in the Big Ten the past two seasons, should help Turgeon and his players heading to Minneapolis for what is expected to be a much tougher game.

