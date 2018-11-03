Difficult week for Maryland football ends with 24-3 defeat to Michigan State

Many wondered how the tumultuous week — that put Maryland’s football team and administration in an unwanted national glare — would affect the Terps when they hit the field Saturday for their home game against Michigan State.

At first glance, it was difficult to tell.

Maryland looked much like the team it has all season when the competition is ramped up a notch or two in the Big Ten. The result was 24-3 loss to the Spartans that left the Terps still one win shy of reaching bowl eligibility.

It also left interim coach Matt Canada, in his first game since third-year coach DJ Durkin was fired Wednesday after being reinstated a day earlier, still looking to get another signature victory to add to the season-opening win over then-No. 23 Texas at FedEx Field.

Coming off a week when the offense racked up 63 points and 712 yards in a 30-point home win over Illinois, Maryland (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) managed a season-low 100 yards, including just 26 on the ground. After falling behind 10-0 in the first 12 minutes, the defense kept the Terps in the game for a half.

Conversely, a Michigan State rushing offense that came into the game ranked second last in the Big Ten (107.6 yards per game) pushed the Terps around for 269 yards on the ground, including 157 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries by sophomore Connor Heyward.

Trailing 10-3 at halftime, Maryland watched as punter Wade Lees, who was thrown into the spotlight after being involved in an altercation with backup punter Matt Barber after Tuesday’s practice, boomed a career-long 67-yard punt.

But Michigan State (6-3, 4-2) marched 69 yards in 11 plays, scoring when freshman fullback Max Rosenthal recovered a fumble by Heyward in the end zone to go ahead by, 17-3.

The Terps had a chance to cut their deficit when Michigan State punter Bryce Baringer, whose 16-yard punt in the second quarter led to a 23-yard field goal by freshman Joseph Petrino, shanked another kick into the wind, this one going 8 yards.

Starting from Michigan State’s 34 late in the third quarter, the Terps got to the 27 on a 7-yard run by freshman Jeshaun Jones. But on third-and-4 from the 28, sophomore Javon Leake fumbled, one week after scoring four touchdowns against Illinois.

Maryland was given another chance when senior cornerback RaVon Davis intercepted Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke two plays later and returned the ball to the Spartans’ 43. But the Terps struggled again.

After redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill hit Jones on a slant for a 14-yard gain, Hill fumbled a snap two plays later on second-and 9, losing 5 yards, then completely whiffed on a pass on third down.

But the sequence that summed up the game — and possibly the week for the Terps — came next.

With freshman Rocky Lombardi replacing Lewerke at quarterback, his pass on third-and-4 from the Michigan State 16 was tipped by junior linebacker Antoine Brooks Jr. and intercepted by junior defensive end Byron Cowart.

It appeared as if Cowart would score to make it a 17-10 game, but the ball was stripped and recovered in the end zone by Spartans tight end Matt Dotson for a touchback. On Michigan State’s next play, Heyward broke free to run 80 yards for a score.

The defeat prevented the Terps from ending their week with a victory and become bowl eligible for the second time in three years. Maryland now has three chances left to earn its sixth win and only one of them seems realistic — next Saturday’s game at Indiana.

It was another tough afternoon for Hill.

After throwing for a career-high 265 yards and tying his career high with three passing touchdowns, Hill finished 8-for-21 for 74 yards. He was sacked four times and had two passes batted down at the line of scrimmage.

