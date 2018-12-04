What they're saying about Maryland hiring Mike Locksley as football coach

Maryland named Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley its new football coach Tuesday night, bringing the former longtime Terps assistant and interim coach back to College Park after three successful seasons in Tuscaloosa.

Locksley, 48, was named Terps coach just hours after being honored in Little Rock, Ark., as the Frank Broyles Award winner, honoring the nation’s top assistant coach.

Here’s what current and former players, among others, are saying about the move:

» Matt Canada, who led Maryland to a 5-7 record as interim coach after DJ Durkin was put on administrative leave before the season and then fired Oct. 31, offered his congratulations. Canada was a finalist for the Terps job.

“The future is bright for the Terps!” Canada tweeted.

» Former Maryland wide receiver Torrey Smith, who played for the Ravens and is now with the Carolina Panthers, was enthusiastic about the hire.

» “SportsCenter” host and Maryland graduate Scott Van Pelt praised the hire for Locksley’s connections in the DMV area.

“Unrivaled local respect among local [high school] coaches, he can help heal & unite the factions like no other,” Van Pelt tweeted.

» Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the former Good Counsel star who was persuaded by Locksley to come to Maryland in 2012, said Locksley’s return to College Park is “well deserved.”

» Graduate linebacker Tre Watson, one of the team’s most outspoken leaders in his only season with the Terps, said Locksley has a chance to win right away with the team he is taking over.

» Senior offensive lineman Damian Prince believes Locksley is a perfect fit for the team.

» Steve Rapp, assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at four-time Class 4A state champion Wise, tweeted that he was “so glad University of Maryland got this right!”