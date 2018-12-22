Instant analysis: Maryland's free-throw woes lead to 78-74 home loss to Seton Hall

Maryland men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon said after Friday’s practice that the Terps spent much of their 10-day break working on offense.

Does free-throw shooting count in that equation?

Maryland’s poor free-throw shooting and Seton Hall’s accuracy from the foul line contributed significantly to the Pirates leaving Xfinity Center on Saturday night with a 78-74 victory.

The loss for Maryland (9-3) was its first after a long break for exams since an 83-77 loss to Boston University during the 2013-14 season.

Despite making their last four free throws, the Terps wound up 12-for-20 from the foul line, and missed an opportunity to build on what had been a four-point halftime lead.

Conversely, Seton Hall (9-3) made 18 of 21 from the free-throw line, including 11 of their last 12.

Sophomore center Bruno Fernando led the Terps with 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Seton Hall backcourt of junior guards Myles Powell and Myles Cale combined for 50 points.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Along with the free-throw problems, Maryland’s half-court offense stalled at crunch time. In one key juncture late in the second half, the Terps had three possessions and got just one shot off, a floater in traffic by junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. that was blocked.

