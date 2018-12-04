What you need to know about new Maryland football coach Mike Locksley

With the announcement that the University of Maryland has hired its new football coach, here is what you need to know about Mike Locksley.

How has Locksley fared as a head coach?

New Mexico: Locksley was the head coach from 2009 to 2011 and finished with a record of 2-26. He was fired four games into the 2011 season. His tenure was marked by off-the-field issues. In 2009, he got into an altercation with an assistant coach and was suspended for 10 days. Also that year, Locksley was accused of age discrimination and sexual harassment by a former administrative assistant, who filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Locksley countered with a defamation lawsuit, and the complaint was dropped.

Maryland: Locksley, who was the offensive coordinator, was hired as interim coach after Randy Edsall was fired. Locksley had a record of 1-5 as interim coach. His one win came in the final game of the season against Rutgers. After the season, Maryland hired DJ Durkin.

Where has Locksley been an assistant?

Locksley has held coaching jobs at numerous schools. He got his start in 1992 as an assistant at his alma mater, Towson, where he coached defensive backs and special teams. He then went on to coach at the U.S. Naval Prep School (1993-94, defensive backs/line), University of the Pacific (linebackers, 1995) and Army (wide receivers and tight ends, 1996).

He coached under three head coaches at Maryland — Ron Vanderlinden, Ralph Friedgen and Randy Edsall. During his first stint, from 1997 to 2002, he coached running backs (including LaMont Jordan) and was a recruiting coordinator.

He coached at Florida (running backs and recruiting, 2003-04), before landing his first coordinator job at Illinois from 2005 to 2008. Illinois played in the 2008 Rose Bowl.

He returned to Maryland as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2012 to 2015.

After his stint as interim head coach at Maryland, he joined Alabama, where he has been an offensive analyst, co-offensive coordinator and is currently offensive coordinator for Nick Saban. On Tuesday, he was named the winner of the Broyles Award, which recognizes the nation’s top assistant coach.

Did Locksley play?

Locksley was a safety at Towson State and was named the team’s defensive MVP in 1991 as a senior.

Where is Locksley from?

Locksley, 48, is a native of Washington, D.C.