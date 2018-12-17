Maryland's Jalen Smith gets second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

For the second time this season, Maryland forward Jalen Smith (Mount Saint Joseph) was named Monday as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week.

The award was the result of Smith scoring a career-high 20 points, to go along with eight rebounds and two blocked shots, in a 94-71 win over Loyola of Maryland last Tuesday.

The performance followed a career-low one-point outing in a foul-plagued 12-minute stint in a 55-41 win over Loyola of Chicago in the Charm City Classic at Royal Farms Arena.

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound freshman — known to most as “Stix” because of his skinny build — is one of three early-season candidates for Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

Smith’s two weekly awards equal the number earned by Indiana guard Romeo Langford, who was the league’s unanimous preseason Freshman of the Year, as well as Michigan forward Ignas Brazdeikas.

Smith is averaging 11.7 points — third on the Terps behind junior guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and sophomore center Bruno Fernando — and is also second behind Fernando in rebounds with 7.1 rebounds.

Langford, who like Smith was a McDonald’s All American, leads the No. 22-ranked Hoosiers in scoring with 17.7 points a game, to go along with 5.5 rebounds.

Perhaps one of the league’s biggest surprises, the Canadian Brazdeikas leads the No. 4 Wolverines with 15.8 points, along with 4.8 rebounds.

