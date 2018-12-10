Digest (Dec. 10): Maryland's Tre Watson named All-American; Terps' 2019 Big Ten football opener on Friday night

Maryland senior linebacker Tre Watson was named second team All-America on Monday by the Football Writers Association of America.

Watson is Maryland’s first All-American since William Likely III garnered first-team recognition by the FWAA and second-team accolades from USA Today as a return specialist in 2015. Before Watson, the last Terps linebacker to receive All-America honors was E.J. Henderson, who was a two-time consensus first-team All-American in 2001 and 2002.

“To be honored as an All-American is extremely humbling and a blessing for me,” Watson said in a release. “It’s a testament to the outstanding players and staff who supported me here at Maryland this entire season and I couldn’t have done it without them. Thanks to Coach [Matt] Barnes, Coach [Matt] Canada and everyone in that locker room because you all are the reason for me receiving this recognition. Shout out to Terp fans across the country who believed in my teammates and I during this season.”

Watson, who was also named first-team All-Big Ten by the media, leads the Big Ten in total tackles (115) and interceptions (five). His five interceptions ranks tied for seventh nationally and is the most in program history for a linebacker. Watson averaged 5.9 solo tackles per game, ranking him second in the Big Ten and 13th nationally.

Terps football schedule: The 2019 Big Ten opener between Maryland and Penn State at Maryland Stadium has been moved to Friday, Sept. 27. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28. Exact kick time and television designation will be announced at a later date. Under new head coach Michael Locksley, the Terps will host nonconference games against Howard (Aug. 31) and Syracuse (Sept. 7) before welcoming the Nittany Lions. Maryland will also host Big Ten games against Indiana (Oct. 19), Michigan (Nov. 2) and Nebraska (Nov. 23) in 2019.

Varsity boys basketball

St. Frances wins Gonzaga DC Classic tournament

The No. 1 St. Frances boys basketball team won the championship game at the 30th annual Gonzaga DC Classic, held this past weekend at Gonzaga College High School in Washington. St. Frances defeated Abington (Pa.), 77-54. Adrian Baldwin led the Panthers with 19 points, Carlos Alexander had 18 and Jordan Toles added 10. Three players from St. Frances were named to the All-Tournament team: Baldwin, Jamal West and Toles. Also named to the All-Tournament team were Preston Bacon (Potomac School, McLean, Va.), Isaiah Oshinnaiye (St. Vincent Pallotti), Jahari Long (Episcopal High, Houston, Texas), D.J. Steward (Whitney Young, Chicago), Terrance Williams (Gonzaga) and Lucas Monroe and Eric Dixon (Abington). Dixon was named tournament Most Valuable Player, scoring 32 points in the championship game.

Et cetera

Terps’ Gonzales selected field hockey Player of Year

Maryland field hockey senior captain and Bel Air native Linnea Gonzales (Patterson Mill) was named the Longstreth/National Field Hockey Coaches Association Division I National Player of the Year. Gonzales, the Big Ten Player of the Year, finished a stellar career with the Terps, who fell to North Carolina in the NCAA Division I national championship last month. Gonzales finished her senior season leading the Terps in goals (14) and points (33) and was named Big Ten tournament Most Outstanding Player and a unanimous selection for All-Big Ten first-team honors. Gonzales started in all 94 games of her career and scored 43 goals with 13 assists. She helped lead the Terps to two Big Ten tournament titles, three Big Ten regular-season titles, four trips to the NCAA tournament and two appearances in the NCAA finals. Gonzales is the second Terp to be named NFHCA National Player of the Year since the honor started in 2010. Current Maryland assistant coach Katie Bam was the recipient of the first honor that year.

College football: Utah announced that Navy assistant Sione Po’uha has been hired as defensive tackles coach. Po’uha is a Utah graduate and member of the school’s 2005 Fiesta Bowl team. Po’uha, the son of immigrants from Tonga, replaced Shaun Nua as Navy defensive line coach. Nua, who hailed from American Samoa, resigned in early January to accept the same position at Arizona. ... Salisbury seniors Shane Gaines and Andrew Houck will participate in bowl games this weekend. Gaines will take part in the Free Agent Football Division I-Football Championship Subdivision Senior Scout Bowl on Saturday, while Houck will play in the FAF D3 Senior Classic on Friday. Both games will be held in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Women’s college basketball: Danielle Durjan and Nukiya Mayo each scored 16 points to lift visiting Towson (5-4) to a 73-52 win over Saint Joseph’s (Pa.) (3-7).