Digest (Nov. 11): Maryland field hockey beats UConn in OT, advances to final four

The second-seeded Maryland field hockey team beat No. 5 seed Connecticut, 2-1, in overtime Sunday to advance to the NCAA final four next weekend in Louisville. Sophomore Hannah Bond made a save three minutes into overtime before junior Madison Maguire scored the game-winner with 3:03 left to send Maryland (21-2) to its 19th final four and second straight. The Huskies (19-4) struck first when Abby Gooderham scored in the 24th minute off a penalty corner. Maryland answered two minutes later when freshman Bibi Donraadt deflected in a long hit into the circle from sophomore Bodil Keus. The Terps will take on third-seeded Princeton (15-4) in the semifinals Friday at 3:45 p.m. at Louisville's Trager Stadium. Top-seeded North Carolina will play Wake Forest in the first semifinal at 1 p.m.

More field hockey: Johns Hopkins beat top-ranked and previously unbeaten Messiah, 3-2, in double overtime in the NCAA Division III quarterfinals. Grace Hillman scored with under two minutes remaining in the second extra period on a pass from Maddie Brown-Scherer to lift the Blue Jays, who will face Tufts in the national semifinals Saturday at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pa. ... Salisbury fell to Tufts in a shootout in the third round of the NCAA tournament after the game went scoreless for 90 minutes. Each team made two of their first five tries in the shootout before Fallon Shaughnessy was able to convert on the first extra try for the Jumbos.

Men's soccer: Messiah scored once in each half to earn a 2-0 victory over Johns Hopkins in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Women's soccer: McDaniel scored 1:31 into the game en route to a 3-0 win over Pfeiffer in the quarterfinals of the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament. McDaniel will play either FDU-Florham or Widener in the second semifinal on Saturday at 2 p.m. ... Johns Hopkins fell to Misericordia, 1-0, on a late second-half goal in the second round of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Football: Bowie State received a berth into the NCAA Division II Super Region 2 playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Bulldogs (9-2) will host West Alabama (8-3) on Saturday at a time to be announced. ... Stevenson (8-2, 7-1 Middle Atlantic Conference) earned the top seed in the Centennial- MAC Bowl Series and will travel to the Centennial Conference's top seed, Susquehanna (7-3, 6-3 Centennial), on Saturday.

Women's volleyball: Loyola Maryland beat Colgate, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 25-13, to clinch its first bid to the Patriot League championships since joining the conference for the 2013 season The Greyhounds (14-15, 9-7 Patriot) will be the No. 3 seed in the championships and play Navy (21-8, 13-3) in the semifinals Saturday at American University.

Men's cross country: Johns Hopkins earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division III championships Saturday in Oshkosh, Wisc., after finishing third at the Mideast regionals.

Wrestling: Navy's Nicholas Gil went 5-0 to capture the title at 141 pounds at the Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open in Vestal, N.Y.

Et cetera

Bonus Points rallies to win Laurel Park feature

Three Diamonds Farm's Bonus Points, trailing by 20 lengths after a half-mile, made a strong move on the far outside through the stretch to catch long shot pacesetter Saratoga Jack and win Sunday's featured seventh race at Laurel Park. Ridden by Feargal Lynch for New York-based trainer Todd Pletcher, Bonus Points ($4.40) covered about 11/16 miles in 1:42.17 over a fast main track in the $47,000 third-level optional claiming allowance for 3-year-olds and up. Jockeys Julian Pimentel , Kevin Gomez and Jorge Vargas Jr. each won two races Sunday. Pimentel took the first race on Johnny Banks ($2.60) and the fourth on By the Sey Shore ($4.80), Gomez captured the second on Vineyard ($8.80) and fifth on Fifteen K ($47.80), and Vargas won the sixth aboard Calvi ($5.40) and eighth aboard Jazzy Juder ($5.60) Live racing returns to Laurel with a nine-race program Friday. First-race post time is 12:30 p.m. There will be carryovers of $3,932.77 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 (Races 4-9) and $3,367.40 in the $1 Super Hi-5 for the opener.

Major League Soccer: D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney and midfielder Luciano Acosta and Columbus Crew goalie Zack Steffen (Maryland) were named to the MLS Best XI. The selection recognizes the league's top players at each position as determined by media, MLS players and MLS technical staff.

NBA G League: The Washington Wizards assigned guard Chasson Randle to the Capital City Go-Go.