University of Maryland president fires football coach DJ Durkin, reversing decision by regents

In a sudden turn of events, University of Maryland President Wallace Loh fired football coach DJ Durkin on Wednesday night, a day after the university system’s Board of Regents reinstated the embattled coach.

In a statement released by the university, Loh said he took the action after meeting with the Student Government Association, department chairs and other campus leadership. The regents’ decision to keep Durkin after the death of player Jordan McNair had drawn blistering criticism from political leaders across the state, McNair’s family and others.

“The overwhelming majority of stakeholders expressed serious concerns about Coach DJ Durkin returning to the campus,” Loh wrote in a letter to the campus.

According to a source with knowledge of the matter, Loh disagreed with the regents’ decision Tuesday to keep Durkin, but deferred to their wishes — until hearing the public outcry Wednesday. The source requested anonymity because he was discussing privileged, personnel information.

“It was clear to him that DJ could not function effectively,” the source said. “He should not be on the field this Saturday. He knew he had to act quickly and decisively and he did.”

The source said the university is buying out the remainder of Durkin’s five-year, multimillion-dollar contract, as he was not fired for cause. The remaining value of the contract is $5.4 million.

The move was announced less than two hours after Gov. Larry Hogan called on the regents and Loh to reconsider decisions that Durkin and athletic director Damon Evans would keep their jobs and that Loh would retire in June.

“I share the concerns of many Marylanders and believe very strongly that more must be done to restore the public trust,” Hogan said. “I am calling on both the University System of Maryland Board of Regents and President Wallace Loh to reconsider their decisions and to schedule a public hearing to address these issues in an open and transparent manner.”

News of Durkin’s firing was received with cheers on campus.

At a meeting of the Student Government Association, student body president Jonathan Allen read Loh’s statement to the group. The room erupted in applause.

“I’m very satisfied,” Allen said.

The idea that Durkin would remain as coach outraged students across the university. Multiple student groups — from the UMD College Republicans to the UMD Socialists — made plans to co-sponsor a rally Thursday afternoon to demand justice for McNair.

Jasmine Washington, president of the university’s chapter of the NAACP, said now that Durkin is gone she can “breathe again.”

“I’m happy that this happened, but I think this should've never happened in the first place,” she said. “This was common sense — Durkin should never have come back.”

McNair, 19, died in June about two weeks after suffering heatstroke during a team practice.

An investigation commissioned by the university found athletics staff made a host of errors the day McNair fell ill during practice — including failing to immerse the offensive lineman in cold water. Experts said that could have saved his life.

A separate investigation determined the football program “fostered a culture where problems festered because too many players feared speaking out.” It found a strength and conditioning coach attempted to “humiliate” athletes by throwing food, weights and, once, a trash can full of vomit. The coach was accused of using excessive profanity.

Outside the football team house Wednesday evening, McNair’s father, Marty, spoke with reporters and said: “Some justice has been done.”

“There’s a level of gratitude that Dr. Loh made the decision to do the right thing,” he said. “But it’s been a tough five months. It’s been an emotional roller coaster. This is just a scab that won’t heal.”

A day earlier, after hearing that Durkin would keep his job, Marty McNair said he felt like “somebody spit in my face.”

Baltimore attorney Billy Murphy, who is representing McNair’s family, said Board of Regents Chairman James T. Brady should be dismissed by Hogan for the way he handled the fallout.

“He is a remaining impediment for justice for this young man,” Murphy said. “He was the architect of the absolutely outrageous decision that the board made.”

Brady did not respond Wednesday night to a request for comment, but had defended the board’s decisions earlier in the day.

Durkin’s attorney declined to comment. A university spokeswoman said Evans did not have a statement on the decision Wednesday night.

Loh said Wednesday night that he believed parting ways with Durkin was in the best interests of the university. The source also said Loh might reconsider his plan to retire in June.

Loh’s move leaves the regents with a decision to make about whether they should keep Loh now that he has terminated Durkin. The source said the regents made it clear earlier that either Loh would put Durkin back onto the field or they would replace Loh. His salary was $675,000 last year.

Durkin had returned to practice Tuesday. The news of his firing came abruptly Wednesday, said Terps player Ellis McKennie, an offensive lineman who grew up with McNair and was his close friend.

"Evans pulled us in after practice," McKennie said. "We had all gone down and started getting in the showers and we get a text saying saying, 'Meeting in 10 minutes.' "

Evans announced at the meeting: "The news is that Coach Durkin has been terminated," McKennie said. He said the athletic director did not give a reason for the dismissal.

Given what happened to McNair, McKennie was upset about Durkin's return and walked out of a Tuesday meeting during which the coach was reintroduced.

McKennie said he was pleased people outside the team had voiced their concerns about the coach's return.

"I'm just ready for us to focus on the rest of the season," the player said.

Maryland offensive lineman Johnny Jordan said the “right decision was made for justice for Jordan and for everything to be easier for us as players.”