Paul Sancya / AP

CFP ranking: No. 3

Record: 9-0, 6-0

Result: Defeated Maryland, 59-3

Last week: No. 1

Up next: at Iowa (5-4, 3-3)

Wilton Speight has flown under the radar this season because of all the talent around him and a defense that has held conference opponents to an average of 8.5 points per game, but the quarterback has been crucial to the Wolverines’ success. Against Maryland, Speight set a first-half team record with 292 yards passing, connecting on 13 of 16 passes in what coach Jim Harbaugh called “the best half of football I've ever seen a Michigan quarterback play.” Harbaugh said “it’s time to throw his hat into the ring” for the Heisman Trophy, and while it’s unlikely Speight earns a trip to New York, Saturday proved he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.