UConn men a mystery team, even to Dan Hurley, as NCAA Tournament prep begins

“It’s hard for me to get a sense of just how good we are,” Hurley said. “We had a chance vs. Creighton [in the Big East semifinal] to potentially show how good we were by closing that game out, but there were circumstances we’ve health with all year. We’re a tricky team. I don’t think we quite know what level we can take this to because we didn’t win the game at Villanova late in the year, which would have been a statement game, but it’s James Bouknight’s second game back from the injury. Then we get to the showdown game vs. Creighton and James is coming off full body cramps [the day before], double IV bag, and you lose your point guard [R.J. Cole] the last five minutes.”