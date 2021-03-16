UConn men a mystery team, even to Dan Hurley, as NCAA Tournament prep begins

If you’re breaking pencils and crumpling up paper, not sure how far to move the UConn men forward in your NCAA Tournament bracket, Dan Hurley can relate.
“Right now, it’s a mystery as to who we are going into this tournament, which is kind of exciting” Hurley said Tuesday, as the Huskies settled into their quarantine in Indianapolis and await daily test results. “I think we’re a hard team to predict. Are we a one and done? Or can we make a run?”
Thoughts about UConn, who was 15-7 during the truncated season, can be all over the map. The Huskies were impressive when all the critical elements were in place to be called a Final Four “sleeper,” but they lost all four games against the top teams in the Big East and beat only one team currently ranked, USC, back on Dec. 3.
“Mystery,” senior Isaiah Whaley said. “That’s a good word to put on us. I feel we’ve been slept on, and we can make a run in this tournament.”
UConn, the seventh seed in the East Regional, will start off against No. 10 Maryland in the Round of 64 on Saturday at 7:10 p.m. at the Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.
“It’s hard for me to get a sense of just how good we are,” Hurley said. “We had a chance vs. Creighton [in the Big East semifinal] to potentially show how good we were by closing that game out, but there were circumstances we’ve health with all year. We’re a tricky team. I don’t think we quite know what level we can take this to because we didn’t win the game at Villanova late in the year, which would have been a statement game, but it’s James Bouknight’s second game back from the injury. Then we get to the showdown game vs. Creighton and James is coming off full body cramps [the day before], double IV bag, and you lose your point guard [R.J. Cole] the last five minutes.”
Bouknight and the medical staff will certainly pay extra attention to hydration going into this game. Cole, who sustained a concussion last Friday, is still in protocol. “We’ll know more later in the week,” Hurley said.
UConn is in the tournament for the first time in five years.
“Mainly, we all know we made that big step,” Whaley said. “Now, we just want more, especially after Creighton game. It just hurt all of us. It was a good learning lesson for, because we’re going to be playing a lot of Villanova-like teams, Creighton-like teams in the tournament.”
Defending the ‘five out’
Maryland likes to play “five out,” as if all its players are guards, so defending the perimeter will be a key for the Huskies, including their forwards.
“It’s all about matchups in this tournament, and I think the bigger issue is how do they handle the size of our front court, at least the way we start, and how to we match up against their five-out offense where they put you in positions defensively you’re not used to being in,” Hurley said.
Villanova, to some degree, inverts an opponent the way Maryland can. Another weapon for the Terrapins is Darryl Morsell, the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year. At 6-foot-5, he’ll likely draw the assignment of guarding Bouknight.
The Terps (16-13, 9-11 in conference) won four in a row late in the season to position themselves for the at-large bid, which has Hurley’s attention.
“Mark [Turgeon] is one of the more underrated coaches in our business, consistent success throughout his career, consistently put teams in tournament,” Hurley said. “I have a lot of respect for this team, they had to win a lot of conference games to get themselves into the NCAA Tournament, had to show a lot of resilience, a lot of mental toughness late in the year.”
Celebrating with former Huskies
Before the Huskies heard their school called on Selection Sunday, they had reason to cheer. When they saw Wichita State, a bubble team, got in, they knew former teammate Alterique Gilbert, who had four rough, injury-filled years at UConn before transferring, would get his chance to dance, too.
“When we saw Wichita State, we celebrated,” senior Tyler Polley said. “We were happy for Al. Man, he’s been through a lot, even way more than me, Josh [Carlton] and Isaiah. Just to see him have success this year at Wichita State brings everybody here joy, rooting for Al, rooting for Wichita State. Hopefully they can advance some games in the tournament, he deserves it.”
Whaley heard from former teammates Christian Vital, who said, “I wish I was there with you.” Jalen Adams, among others, offered congratulations and encouragement. Hurley jokingly wished Vital, always brash and outspoken, could have been on the media call Tuesday.
Honor for Bouknight
James Bouknight was named the U.S. Basketball Writers District I (New England) player of the year, and was named, along with Cole, to the District’s All-Star team. … Tyrese Martin and Maryland’s Eric Ayala were AAU teammates. Ayala is one of a dozen players from Putnam Science Academy on NCAA Tournament teams. … UConn is staying in Indianapolis and is planning to have two full practices there and one at Mackey, which is about 75 miles away.
Shawn McFarland contributed to this story.
Latest Terps
Dom Amore can be reached at damore@courant.com