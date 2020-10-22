Big Ten football preseason power rankings: Which teams could challenge Ohio State? Who will fight to avoid the bottom?

The teams will meet in Week 2 under the lights at Beaver Stadium. The only “white out” effect will be the paint between rows of empty bleachers. The Nittany Lions have the Big Ten’s second-most talented team, but the opt-out of linebacker Micah Parsons stings, as does the recently announced medical condition of Journey Brown, who rushed for 202 yards in the Cotton Bowl victory over Memphis. Coach James Franklin is counting on new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, a run-pass option guru, to take quarterback Sean Clifford to new heights.