Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Rakim Jarrett (5) keeps the ball as Kent State Golden Flashes safety Dean Clark (right), linebacker Mandela Lawrence-Burke (back) and safety C.J. Holmes (foreground) hit around his legs during the first quarter in College Park Sat., Sept. 25, 2021. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)