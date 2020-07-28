Maryland athletics reports zero positive COVID-19 tests in latest screening

Maryland athletics on Tuesday announced zero positive COVID-19 tests in its most recent screening of student-athletes and staff.
In a news release, the athletic department said that it tested 192 individuals on July 20, none of which came back positive. In total, the department has administered 737 tests which have returned 12 positive tests, a positivity rate of 1.6%.
After nine individuals tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month, the department suspended individual, voluntary football workouts. Those workouts resumed last week.
On Tuesday, the NCAA reportedly issued a blanket waiver allowing all Football Bowl Subdivision programs to begin playing the college football season as early as Aug. 29. The Big Ten announced last month that it would move all fall sports to a conference-only schedule, which removed home games against Towson (Sept. 5) and Northern Illinois (Sept. 12) and a road game against West Virginia (Sept. 19).