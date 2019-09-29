'It’s a good day to be a Terp’: WNBA Finals between Mystics, Sun features six former Maryland players

“They train us and treat us like pros,” said Thomas, the school’s all-time leader in scoring, rebounding and double-doubles for both the women and men. “She sees the best in you and pushes you to your limits. I know that with my four years there, she never let me be satisfied and always challenged me to be better. I always say that was the best decision I ever made because they are a huge reason why I am the person that I am today.”