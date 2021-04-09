No. 11 Maryland women’s lacrosse pulls away late to beat Rutgers, 14-12, ending two-game slide

“They fight hard, and they went through the whole 60 minutes,” she said. “We would make a mistake, and they would capitalize. We gave up four goals in four minutes at the end of the first half, and they weren’t letting off the gas. They were continuing to go and pressure us all the way through that final whistle. We need to do a better job of taking care of the ball and taking care of those possessions. We can’t keep giving them back to any teams in the Big Ten, let alone to a team like Rutgers.”