Ayala, Wiggins lead Maryland men’s basketball to 68-57 win over Michigan State, first victory in conference tournament in five years

Maryland’s Big Ten tournament opener against Michigan State didn’t start the same way as the teams’ first meeting at Xfinity Center, a 73-58, win for the home team on Feb. 28.
But as time progressed, it played out in a similar fashion.
Eighth-seeded Maryland rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit to beat ninth-seeded Michigan State, 68-57, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday afternoon. It’s the first conference tournament win since 2016 for the Terps, who seemingly cemented their spot in the NCAA tournament with the convincing victory.
Maryland (16-12, 10-11) will face top-seeded Michigan, which swept the regular-season series, at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Eric Ayala recorded a game-high 21 points on 10-for-11 shooting from the free-throw line and fellow junior guard Aaron Wiggins added 19 on 7-for-9 shooting from the line. The Terps, who made 23 of 24 from the charity stripe in the teams’ first meeting, made 20 of 28 in the rematch despite shooting under 40% from the field.
A 13-2 run by Michigan State gave the Spartans a 17-6 lead just six minutes into the game. A wing 3-pointer by junior forward Jairus Hamilton broke a streak of five minutes without a made field goal.
Michigan State led by as many as 12 in the first half but Maryland ended the half on a 23-7 run, and a 3-pointer off the dribble by Ayala as time expired gave the Terps a 34-30 lead at halftime.
The Spartans did not make a field goal over the final 5:40 of the first half. Just four of Maryland’s points in the first came off 2-pointers; 15 came from 3-pointers and another 15 from free throws. The Terps were 15 of 16 from the charity stripe in the first half.
An 8-0 run to start the second half, and a 31-7 run dating to the first, gave Maryland a 40-30 lead less than five minutes into the half.
The Spartans missed their first eight shots in the second half and a driving layup more than six minutes in gave Michigan State its first points since the 1:23 mark of the first half.
A three-point play from Ayala gave the Terps their largest lead of the game, 59-40, with 7:13 remaining in the game.
The Spartans shot 38% from the field in the second half, and anytime they could muster quality possessions, the Terps had an answer. Malik Hall led Michigan (15-12, 9-12) with 17 points.
This story will be updated.
Big Ten semifinal
MICHIGAN VS. MARYLAND
Friday, 11:30 a.m.
Latest Terps
TV: BTN Radio: 105.7 FM