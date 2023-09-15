Maryland WR Braeden Wisloski scores on a 98 yard kickoff return in the first quarter on Friday at SECU Stadium in College Park.

Maryland football vs. Virginia | PHOTOS

Browse photos of Maryland football's home game against Virginia on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at SECU Stadium in College Park.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#98 Matt Ganyard, Virginia kicker, misses Maryland WR Braeden Wisloski as he scores on a kickoff return in the first half on Friday at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#4 Malik Washington, Virgina WR, is brought down by Maryland defenders in the first half at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#26 Gavin Gibson, Terps DB, upends #8 Malachi Fields, Virginia WR, in the first half on Friday at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#45 Maryland’s Kellan Wyatt, LB, celebrates sacking #10 Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea in the first half against at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#45 Maryland’s Kellan Wyatt, LB, celebrates a sack in the first half against Virginia at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

Pass is incomplete to #10 Tai Felton, Maryland WR, as #23 Tayvonn Kyle, CB, Virginia, jumps with him in the first half on Friday at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#10 Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea is sacked by #45 Maryland’s Kellan Wyatt, LB, in the first half on Friday at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#20 Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia, brings down #6 Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland, close to the end zone in the first half on Friday at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#3 Terps QB Taulia Tagovailoa hands off to#7 Antwain Littleton II in the first half against Virginia at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#10 Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea gets the pass off as #1Jaishawn Barham, LB, Maryland, closes in during the first half of their football game at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#20 Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia, is eye to eye with #6 Jeshaun Jones, WR, Maryland, as Jones is brought down close to the end zone in the first half on Friday at SECU Stadium.

Maryland v Virginia Football

#3 Terps QB Taulia Tagovailoa hands off to#7 Antwain Littleton II in the first half against Virginia at SECU Stadium.

Terps and Cavaliers at SECU Stadium

Maryland WR Jeshaun Jones, looks for space as Virginia players James Jackson, #7, and Langston Long, #3, close in during the first half on Friday at SECU Stadium in College Park.

