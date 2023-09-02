Maryland football vs. Towson in season opener | PHOTOS

Towson at University of Maryland football Towson at University of Maryland football. Terps run onto the field for their first game of the season. September 2, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Towson at University of Maryland football Towson at University of Maryland football. Towson coach Pete Shinnick works with players before the game. September 2, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Towson at University of Maryland football Towson at University of Maryland football. A runner carries a Maryland flag on the field during a break in the game's first quarter. September 2, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Towson at University of Maryland football Towson at University of Maryland football. The Towson Tiger mascot dances before the game. September 2, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Towson at University of Maryland football Towson at University of Maryland football. Maryland's Octavian Smith Jr. carries the ball as he's tackled by Towson's Xavier Terry in first quarter action. September 2, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Towson at University of Maryland football Towson at University of Maryland football. Towson's D'Ago Hunter has the ball in first quarter action. September 2, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Towson at University of Maryland football Towson at University of Maryland football. Maryland fans react to the Terps' first touchdown of the game, early in the first quarter. September 2, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Towson at University of Maryland football Towson at University of Maryland football. Terps players celebrate their 3rd touchdown in the first quarter, by Jeshaun Jones, center. September 2, 2023 (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) Originally Published: Sep 02, 2023 at 5:44 pm